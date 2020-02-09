Pak summons Indian Deputy High Commissioner over LoC firing

Islamabad [Pakistan], Feb 9 (ANI): Pakistan on Saturday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia over alleged ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC).

Pakistan's foreign office claimed that the ceasefire took place "along the Line of Control (LoC) in Chirikot Sector on 8 February 2020."

The number of ceasefire violations by Pakistan has gone up significantly in recent years. New Delhi has repeatedly urged Pakistan to "respect" the 2003 ceasefire arrangement between the two countries.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army on Saturday retaliated effectively after a jawan was killed in the artillery shelling by the Pakistan Army in the Degwar sector (ANI)

