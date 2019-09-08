Representative image
Representative image

Pak summons Indian Dy High Commissioner over alleged ceasefire violations

ANI | Updated: Sep 08, 2019 01:43 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 8 (ANI): Pakistan on Saturday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia over alleged ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC).
In a statement by the Pakistan Foreign Ministry, Director General (SA and SAARC) Mohammad Faisal summoned Ahluwalia over the alleged incident at Khuiratta sector of LoC on September 6 and condemned what he said "unprovoked ceasefire violations" by the Indian forces.
The statement claimed that the alleged ceasefire violations by India "are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation".
New Delhi has repeatedly urged Pakistan to "respect" the 2003 ceasefire arrangement between the two countries.
The development comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after New Delhi's move to abrogate Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
Last month, Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria returned to New Delhi after Pakistan urged India to recall its envoy. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 00:53 IST

UAE Space Agency extending support to ISRO shows strength of...

Abu Dhabi (UAE) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Director General of UAE Space Agency extending support to India on Chandrayaan-2 "reflects the perspective of a renowned scientist on the achievements of team ISRO" and shows the strength of India-UAE ties, said Navdeep Singh Suri, Indian Ambassador to the United

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 00:13 IST

'Your journey has inspired us': NASA commends ISRO's attempt to...

Washington DC [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): NASA on Saturday commended ISRO's attempt to place 'Vikram' lander of Chandrayaan 2 mission on the moon's south pole and said it was inspired with the Indian space agency's journey.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 23:58 IST

Nepal chapter of IIMC alumni association inaugurated in Kathmandu

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 7 (ANI): The Nepal chapter of Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) Alumni Association was inaugurated in Kathmandu on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 23:11 IST

Giant step forward: World hails India over Chandrayaan 2

New Delhi [India], Sept 07 (ANI): Despite Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) losing contact with the Vikram lander in the last minutes of its descent, leaders around the world on Saturday exuded confidence in India and its space mission, saying the world would "reckon the major technological

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 21:56 IST

India expresses regret after Pak denies overflight clearance to...

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): India on Saturday expressed "regret" over Pakistan's decision to deny overflight clearance to President Ram Nath Kovind's flight, saying the permission would have been granted by "any normal country."

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 21:50 IST

Piyush Goyal embarks on 3-day visit to Bangkok

New Delhi [India], Sept 07 (ANI): Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday embarked on a three-day visit to Bangkok, Thailand.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 21:30 IST

Pak Army abducts Baloch woman, her 4 children

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 7 (ANI): Pakistan, who is crying foul over developments in Kashmir, is ignoring the atrocities committed by its army in Balochistan. In another act of barbarism, Pakistan Army recently abducted a woman along with her four children from a passenger bus from Kalat district.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 21:05 IST

Trump congratulates Russia, Ukraine for exchanging prisoners

Washington [US], Sept 7 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday congratulated Russia and Ukraine for swapping a "large number of prisoners."

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 19:35 IST

Singapore: Jaishankar visits INA memorial

Singapore, Sept 7 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday visited the iconic Indian National Army (INA) memorial in Singapore and paid homage to soldiers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 18:57 IST

British Indians to clean 'mess created by violent protesters' at...

London [UK], Sept 7 (ANI): In a display of solidarity, British Indians here on Saturday came out in large numbers to clean the mess that was created by the "violent protesters" on September 3 in the Indian High Commission.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 18:38 IST

We will help: Trump tells Bahamian PM in Hurricane Dorian aftermath

Washington [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday assured Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis of help in relief efforts after the island-nation was ravaged by Hurricane Dorian.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 18:11 IST

Typhoon hits South Korea, kills three

Seoul [South Korea], Sept 7 (ANI): A typhoon wreak havoc in South Korea's coast on Saturday with killing three people, toppling trees and grounding planes.

Read More
iocl