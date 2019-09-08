Pak summons Indian Dy High Commissioner over alleged ceasefire violations

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 8 (ANI): Pakistan on Saturday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia over alleged ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC).

In a statement by the Pakistan Foreign Ministry, Director General (SA and SAARC) Mohammad Faisal summoned Ahluwalia over the alleged incident at Khuiratta sector of LoC on September 6 and condemned what he said "unprovoked ceasefire violations" by the Indian forces.

The statement claimed that the alleged ceasefire violations by India "are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation".

New Delhi has repeatedly urged Pakistan to "respect" the 2003 ceasefire arrangement between the two countries.

The development comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after New Delhi's move to abrogate Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Last month, Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria returned to New Delhi after Pakistan urged India to recall its envoy. (ANI)