India and Pakistan flags
Pak summons Indian envoy after India retaliated to ceasefire violation

ANI | Updated: Sep 30, 2019 14:43 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 30 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia after India retaliated to ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC).
Pakistani troops resorted to firing with small arms and shelling with mortars on Sunday, Army sources said.
Islamabad claims two civilians of PoK, 60-year-old Salamat Bibi and 13-year-old Zeeshan Ayub, were killed during the violation, hile three other people sustained critical bullet injuries, reported Dunya News.
New Delhi has repeatedly urged Pakistan to "respect" the 2003 ceasefire arrangement between the two countries.
The development comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after New Delhi's move to abrogate Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
Last month, Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria returned to New Delhi after Pakistan urged India to recall its envoy. (ANI)

