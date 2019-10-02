Pak summons Indian envoy following ceasefire violation along LoC

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 02 (ANI): Pakistan on Wednesday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia following ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC).

Pakistani troops resorted to firing with small arms and shelling with mortars on Tuesday, Army sources said.

Islamabad claimed that a 50-year-old woman, was killed during the violation, while two other people sustained critical injuries, reported Dawn. Ahluwalia was summoned by Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesperson Mohammad Faisal.

New Delhi has repeatedly urged Pakistan to "respect" the 2003 ceasefire arrangement between the two countries.

The development comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after New Delhi's move to abrogate Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Last month, Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria returned to New Delhi after Pakistan urged India to recall its envoy. (ANI)

