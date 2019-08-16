Pak summons Indian envoy for 3rd time this week over alleged ceasefire violations

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 16 (ANI): Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan, Gaurav Ahluwalia, on Friday, for the third time in a week over alleged ceasefire violations.

Ahluwalia has been meeting Mohammad Faisal, Pakistan's Director General for South Asia and SAARC, in the wake of the alleged incidents taking place along the Line of Control (LoC), in which four Pakistani soldiers were killed.

The ceasefire violations from the Pakistani side began on the day when India commemorated its 73rd Independence Day. The Indian Army retaliated befittingly to the unproved firing by the Pakistani troops.

New Delhi has repeatedly urged Pakistan to "respect" the 2003 ceasefire arrangement between the two countries.

The developments also came in the absence of Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ajay Bisaria, who returned to New Delhi earlier this week after Islamabad urged India to call back the envoy amid heightened tension between the two neighbours following the abrogation of Article 370 that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

