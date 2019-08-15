India and Pakistan flag
Pak summons Indian envoy over alleged ceasefire violation

ANI | Updated: Aug 15, 2019 05:37 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 15 (ANI): Pakistan on Wednesday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia over alleged ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC).
He was summoned by Mohammad Faisal, Pakistan's Director General for South Asia and SAARC, over the alleged incidents.
This development comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after former's action to reorganise Jammu and Kashmir and remove provisions in Article 370, which gave special status to people of the state.
New Delhi has repeatedly urged Pakistan to "respect" the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement. However, Pakistan has regularly violated ceasefire along the LoC. (ANI)

