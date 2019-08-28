Pak summons Indian envoy over alleged ceasefire violations along LoC

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 28 (ANI): The Ministry of Foreign Affairs here on Wednesday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia over alleged ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC).

Mohammad Faisal, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a statement that the recent ceasefire violations that took place on August 27 in Nekrun Sector of LoC, had killed two civilians, identified as Abdul Jalil and a 3-year old girl -- Nausheen, while three others sustained serious injuries.

"Moreover, in Chirikot Sector of LoC, a 4-year old boy has sustained serious injuries," the statement read.

Islamabad on Wednesday summoned the Indian envoy for the seventh time in a month to protest against the alleged ceasefire violations.

New Delhi has repeatedly urged Pakistan to "respect" the 2003 ceasefire arrangement between the two countries.

The development takes place in the absence of Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ajay Bisaria, who returned to New Delhi earlier this week after Islamabad urged India to recall its envoy amid heightened tensions between the two neighbours following the abrogation of Article 370 that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

