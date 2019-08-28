Islamabad on Wednesday summoned the Indian envoy for the seventh time in a month to protest against the alleged ceasefire violations.
Islamabad on Wednesday summoned the Indian envoy for the seventh time in a month to protest against the alleged ceasefire violations.

Pak summons Indian envoy over alleged ceasefire violations along LoC

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 20:58 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 28 (ANI): The Ministry of Foreign Affairs here on Wednesday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia over alleged ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC).
Mohammad Faisal, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a statement that the recent ceasefire violations that took place on August 27 in Nekrun Sector of LoC, had killed two civilians, identified as Abdul Jalil and a 3-year old girl -- Nausheen, while three others sustained serious injuries.
"Moreover, in Chirikot Sector of LoC, a 4-year old boy has sustained serious injuries," the statement read.
Islamabad on Wednesday summoned the Indian envoy for the seventh time in a month to protest against the alleged ceasefire violations.
New Delhi has repeatedly urged Pakistan to "respect" the 2003 ceasefire arrangement between the two countries.
The development takes place in the absence of Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ajay Bisaria, who returned to New Delhi earlier this week after Islamabad urged India to recall its envoy amid heightened tensions between the two neighbours following the abrogation of Article 370 that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 21:49 IST

Jaishankar, Russian counterpart review economic cooperation,...

Moscow [Russia], Aug 28 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday held extensive discussions with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov over intensifying economic cooperation between the two countries and reviewing preparations of Prime Minister Modi's visit to Vladivostok next week.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 20:26 IST

Pak to observe 'Kashmir Hour' on Aug 30 by playing national anthem

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 28 (ANI): In line with the government's announcement to observe 'Kashmir Hour' at 12 pm on August 30, national anthems of Pakistan and Kashmir will be played at noon on Friday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 18:17 IST

Nepal's Attorney General in India to study role of judicial systems

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 28 (ANI): Attorney General of Nepal, Agni Kharel has undertaken a week-long visit to India to study the relationship between the Central and State judicial systems in the country, including the relationship between Attorney General of India and the Advocates General of the St

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 17:36 IST

Pak partially closes Karachi airspace till August 31 possibly to...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 28 (ANI): Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Wednesday issued a notice to airmen (NOTAM) closing the three routes of Karachi airspace from August 28 to August 31 in view of a possible missile test-firing from Sonmiani flight test range located in Balochistan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 17:32 IST

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM says he is ready for jihad in Kashmir

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 28 (ANI): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said he will become the commander of his people if 'jihad' was ever formally declared for Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 16:36 IST

Pak Minister predicts Indo-Pak war in 'October or following month'

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 28 (ANI): Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday predicted that a full-blown war between India and Pakistan may likely occur in the month of "October or the next month."

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 15:44 IST

Russia expresses concern on rhetorics used by India and Pak over...

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Vladivostok next week, Russia on Wednesday expressed concerns over the escalated tensions between two nuclear power--India and Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 15:27 IST

Trade, energy, tourism top agendas during PM Modi's visit to Russia

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to discuss a gamut of issues including trade and investment, tourism, trade and energy during the Indian leader's upcoming visit to Russia on September 4-6.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 14:53 IST

6.6 magnitude earthquake hits South Sandwich Islands

South Sandwich Island [UK], Aug 28 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter Scale struck the South Sandwich Islands in the southern Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday night.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 14:47 IST

UK govt to ask Queen to suspend parliament till Oct 14

London [UK], Aug 28 (ANI): United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson is likely to ask the Queen to suspend the Parliament till October 14, Sputnik reported on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 14:10 IST

23 killed, 13 injured in fire in Mexico's bar

Veracruz [Mexico], August 28 (Sputnik/ANI): At least 23 people were killed and 13 others have sustained severe injuries following a fire in a bar in Mexico's southern Veracruz State, General Prosecutor's Office said in a statement on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 14:07 IST

Moscow has 'no role' to play in India, Pak bilateral issue of...

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Reiterating that Kashmir is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan, Russia on Wednesday said that it has "no role" to play in the matter unless both south Asian nations asked for the mediation.

Read More
iocl