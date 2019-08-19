Pak summons Indian envoy yet again

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 19 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia for the fifth time in the last eight days over alleged ceasefire violation by Indian troops along the Line of Control (LoC).

Ahluwalia was summoned by Mohammad Faisal, Pakistan's Director General for South Asia and SAARC, over the alleged ceasefire violations in Nagrai village of the LoC, which claimed the lives of three Pakistani soldiers.

The ceasefire violations from the Pakistani side began on Sunday. The Indian Army retaliated befittingly to the unprovoked firing.

New Delhi has repeatedly urged Pakistan to "respect" the 2003 ceasefire arrangement between the two countries.

The summoning of Ahluwalia on August 19 comes two days after Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs had summoned the Indian envoy over alleged ceasefire violation.

The developments also come in the absence of Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ajay Bisaria, who returned to New Delhi earlier this week after Islamabad urged India to call back the envoy amid heightened tensions between the two neighbours following the abrogation of Article 370 that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

