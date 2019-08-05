Pak summons Indian High Commissioner over scrapping of Art 370

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 5 (ANI): Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria was on Monday summoned by Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood over the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Various organisations held protests outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad today, condemning the scrapping of Article 370, Radio Pakistan had reported.

Pakistan "rejected" India's decision to scrap Article 370 and Article 35 A, and said that they would take up the issue with the delegation of US officials who will be visiting the country very soon.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said Pakistan "reaffirms its abiding commitment to the Kashmir cause and its political, diplomatic and moral support" to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Rattled by India's landmark decisions scrapping the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and converting the state into a Union Territory, Pakistan said it will exercise "all possible options" to counter the steps, including approaching the International Court of Justice (ICJ) (ANI)

