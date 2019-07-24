Flag of Pakistan (representative image)
Flag of Pakistan (representative image)

Pak summons India's Deputy High Commissioner over alleged ceasefire violations

ANI | Updated: Jul 24, 2019 16:02 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 24 (ANI): The Indian Deputy High Commissioner, Gaurav Ahluwalia, was summoned by Pakistan over India's retaliation to ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC), according to an official statement released today.
He was summoned by Mohammad Faisal, Pakistan's Director General for South Asia and SAARC over the alleged incidents.
Pakistan had violated the ceasefire along the LoC on July 22 and 23 in Jammu and Kashmir's Sunderbani sector on Monday, and at Krishna Ghati, Mankote and Mendhar sectors in the Poonch district on Tuesday.
Pakistan had initiated the unprovoked firing with small arms and mortar shells on both the occasions, according to Indian Army officials. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 17:25 IST

Russia unable to find documents on Netaji Bose: Govt in LS

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Russia has conveyed to India that it was unable to find any documents in its archives pertaining to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 16:08 IST

26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed's judicial custody extended

Gujranwala [Pakistan], July 24 (ANI): An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Pakistan on Wednesday sent 26/11 mastermind and UN-proscribed terrorist Hafiz Saeed to 14 days in judicial remand until August 7.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 15:05 IST

In US, Imran Khan dodges question on 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed

Washington [USA], July 24 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan dodged a question on 26/11 mastermind and UN-proscribed terrorist Hafiz Saeed during an event at the US Institute of Peace here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 14:07 IST

India, Pak can reduce poverty by trading with each other, says Imran Khan

Washington [USA], July 24 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that India and his country can reduce poverty by trading with each other.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 13:55 IST

Musharraf, Vajpayee had 'some sort of' convergence on 'some sort...

Washington [USA], July 24 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday revealed that former Pakistani President General Pervez Musharraf and former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had "some sort of convergence" on a "phased" solution in Kashmir, which would eventually lead to "some

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 12:01 IST

Teachers in Gilgit-Baltistan protest to demand regularisation of jobs

Gilgit [PoK] July 24 (ANI): Teachers in Gilgit Baltistan are angry as the promises of regularisation of their posts have not been fulfilled.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 11:53 IST

Pakistan still has 30,000-40,000 militants, admits Imran Khan

Washington [USA], July 24 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday made a startling revelation that his country still has about 30,000 to 40,000 militants "who have been trained and fought in some part of Afghanistan or Kashmir."

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 10:20 IST

US extends support to S Korea, Japan over alleged airspace...

Washington [USA], July 24 (ANI): The United States on Tuesday extended support to both South Korea and Japan over the alleged "airspace incursions" by Chinese and Russian warplanes.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 09:39 IST

There were 40 militant groups operating within Pak, says Imran Khan

Washington [USA], July 24 (ANI) : Addressing US lawmakers here on Tuesday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan revealed that his country had 40 different militant groups operating within its borders.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 06:29 IST

4 Indian Navy clearance divers participate in Mine Warfare...

Mutsu [Japan], July 24 (ANI): Four Indian Navy clearance divers participated in Mine Warfare Exercise which is underway in Mutsu Bay in Japan.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 06:27 IST

US: Pompeo urges Imran Khan to take action against terrorist...

Washington [US], July 24 (ANI): US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, on Tuesday met Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and urged him to take actions in order to defeat terrorist organisations.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 06:17 IST

US calls for immediate ceasefire in Syria

Washington [US], July 24 (ANI): Condemning continuous airstrikes by Russia and the Syrian government in Idlib province, the United States on Tuesday called for an immediate ceasefire to end the "humanitarian disaster".

Read More
iocl