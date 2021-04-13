Pak Supreme Court slams accountability watchdog for random arrests, late filing of cases

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 13 (ANI): Pakistan Supreme Court on Monday slammed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), for "randomly" arresting people, and filing a reference against them after a year-and-a-half.

The top court reprimanded the accountability watchdog during fake accounts case hearing, reported Geo News.



The apex court directed the suspects to reapproach the High Court regarding the matter.

Defendant's lawyer told the court that his client had been incarcerated for nearly three years, while his accomplice had been granted bail, reported Geo News.

The anti-corruption body - NAB has been mired in controversy over violation of human rights, character assassination and arresting people at the inquiry stage. (ANI)

