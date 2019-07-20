Pakistani flags
Pak terms accusation of plotting Kandahar terror attack as 'baseless'

ANI | Updated: Jul 20, 2019 05:04 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 20 (ANI): A day after Afghanistan accused Pakistan of plotting the terror attack in Kandahar, Islamabad on Friday dubbed the allegations "baseless".
"Pakistan rejects baseless accusations concerning recent terrorist incidents in Afghanistan. The public blame-game is contrary to the spirit of the understanding between the leadership of the two countries to address issues through close coordination amongst relevant agencies," Foreign Minister Foreign Office Spokesperson Mohammad Faisal tweeted.
Taliban has claimed the responsibility of the Friday attack which claimed the lives of 12 people.
Pakistan has condemned the attack and said that it "hopes both sides would continue working constructively for durable peace in Afghanistan and the region".
In a release on Friday, the National Directorate of Security (NDS) said that the attack was plotted in Balochistan's Chaman in Pakistan, TOLOnews reported. Over 100 people, mostly civilians, were also wounded in the attack.
As per local officials, the attack started on Thursday evening and lasted for hours. A car explosion set off the attack, followed by firing by five attackers who were gunned down by police forces.
The statement added that the attackers were led by Mullah Agha. The agency added that attempts like these are aimed at disrupting ongoing peace efforts.
The Taliban, which claimed responsibility for the attack, dismissed the NDS statement. (ANI)

