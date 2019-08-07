Pak to call back High Commissioner from India over revocation of Article 370

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 6 (ANI): Pakistan is considering calling back its acting High Commissioner to New Delhi Syed Haidar Shah for consultations in the light of the Indian government's move to scrap Article 370 and bifurcate the state of Jammu and Kashmir, state media reported.

It may be noted that the High Commissioner-designate of Islamabad to New Delhi Moin-ul-Haq is currently in Pakistan, and is expected to officially take charge on August 16.

Earlier today, Indian High Commission in Pakistan had asked authorities to tighten security around its premises following the protests held by various organisations to condemn the scrapping of Article 370, Pakistan media reported.

The Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019, which strips Jammu and Kashmir's status of a state and converts it into a Union Territory with legislature and carving out Ladakh region as a UT without legislature, was passed in a division pressed by the Opposition with 125 votes in favour and 61 against, and an NCP member abstaining. (ANI)

