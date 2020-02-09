Pak to hold 2-day international conference on Afghan refugees from Feb 17

Islamabad [Pakistan], Feb 9 (ANI): Ministers and senior officials from around 20 countries will participate in a two-day international conference on Afghan refugees being convened by the Pakistan government in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) from February 17 in Islamabad.

The conference, titled "40 years of Afghan Refugees Presence in Pakistan: A New Partnership for Solidarity", will deliberate upon the Afghan refugee situation, identify the challenges in this regard, and discuss solutions for voluntary, dignified and sustainable repatriation of refugees to Afghanistan, as per a statement by Pakistan Foreign Office.

"The two-day Conference, to be held in Islamabad, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, Ministers, and senior officials from around 20 countries, who have been supporting the Afghan refugees across the globe and in Pakistan, will be participating," the statement read.

In addition, senior-level participation is expected from the United Nations, multilateral development banks, civil society, and the private sector.

"Pakistan is confident that the Conference will reinforce international efforts as agreed to in the UN Global Compact on Refugees and Global Refugee Forum to bring about a renewed focus on the Afghan refugees," it added. (ANI)

