Pak to inaugurate Kartarpur corridor on Nov 9, airport-like facilities will be provided to pilgrims

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 16 (ANI): Pakistan will inaugurate Kartarpur corridor on November 9, just two days before the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Atif Majeed, Pakistan's Project Director on the corridor, said on Monday.

"Pakistan will inaugurate the corridor on November 9 while the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev will be celebrated on November 11. Initially, 5,000 pilgrims will come daily from India but later we will allow 10,000 pilgrims per day," Majeed said in a briefing to the media.

"A total of 152 counters will be set up for immigration. The border terminal will be 350 meters from the zero point. We will provide airport-like facilities," he said.

Earlier today, a team of Union Home Ministry officials inspected the ongoing construction work for Kartarpur corridor on the Indian side at Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur in the Indian state of Punjab.

India has asked Pakistan to "reconsider" its decision to charge USD 20 as service charge from pilgrims to visit the Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan.

Addressing media persons here, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that India had gone to hold talks with an "open mind" to resolve all issues.

The corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev. (ANI)

