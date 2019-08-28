D-G of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor (File photo)
D-G of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor (File photo)

Pak to observe 'Kashmir Hour' on Aug 30 by playing national anthem

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 20:26 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 28 (ANI): In line with the government's announcement to observe 'Kashmir Hour' at 12 pm on August 30, national anthems of Pakistan and Kashmir will be played at noon on Friday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said on Wednesday.
"Sirens will also be blared for 'Kashmir Hour," said Ghafoor while addressing a conference held to discuss ceremonies for Defence and Martyrs Day 2019 that will be observed on September 6, Dawn has reported.
According to a press release by the Army's media wing, civil and military leaders from across Pakistan participated in the conference.
During his televised address to the countrymen on Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that an event will be held every week to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people, starting with Friday (August 30) between 12 pm and 12:30 pm (local time).
"They (India) have played their trump card. They don't have any card to play now. Now whatever needs to be done will be done by us and the world," he had said.
Khan's remarks had come shortly after Prime Minister Modi, during his meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France on Monday, reiterated that Kashmir is an internal matter of India, and New Delhi and Islamabad can resolve their issues bilaterally.
Shortly after the statement by ISPR, cricketer Shahid Afridi confirmed his participation in 'Kashmir Hour' and called on the people to take part.
"Let's respond to PM call for Kashmir Hour as a nation. I will be at Mazar-e-Quaid at 12pm on Friday. Join me to express solidarity with our Kashmiri brethren," said Afridi on Twitter. "On 6 Sep, I will visit the home of a Shaheed. I will soon be visiting LOC," the cricketer added.
Pakistan has been rattled by the Indian government's move to strip the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and has found itself completely isolated despite desperate attempts aimed at internationalising the issue.
Islamabad has been snubbed on all fronts as the international community has made it clear that the Kashmir issue is strictly New Delhi's internal matter.
The country, which is finding it hard to uphold its struggling economy is now looking forward to raising the issue during the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York next month. (ANI)

