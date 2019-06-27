Pak to unveil Maharaja Ranjit Singh statue today

Lahore [Pakistan], June 27 (ANI): A life-size sculpture of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, who ruled over Punjab for four decades, is slated to be unveiled here on Thursday on the eve of his 180th death anniversary.

The statue of the Sikh leader is located outside the Sikh Gallary at famous Lahore Fort.

"This sculpture is a tribute and homage to the son of the soil," Tribune quoted Museum Director Faqir Saifuddin, as saying.

"The sculpture is beautiful and very realistic with all characteristics of Maharaja Ranjit Singh," the creator of sculpture said.

Meanwhile, around 465 Indian Sikh pilgrims are expected to come to Lahore at Gurudawara Dera Sahib where Ranjit was cremated. (ANI)

