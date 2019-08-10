Representative image
Pak: Twitterati change their profile picture to red in protest against revoking J-K's special status

ANI | Updated: Aug 10, 2019 03:08 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 10 (ANI): Twitter users in Pakistan have changed their profile pictures to a red colour as a mark of protest against the stripping of special status to Jammu and Kashmir by India earlier this week.
"Go red for kashmir Let's make your dp red #StandwithKashmir," wrote one Twitter user with red colour as profile picture.

"Turn your DP's red. Let the world see what is happening. #kashmir," another Twitter wrote.

"Kashmir today. #StandWithKashmir," a third Twitter user said.

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiralled after the Indian Parliament on Tuesday passed a resolution to revoke Article 370 and a bill bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.
The new Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will come into existence on October 31.
Rattled by New Delhi's decisions, Islamabad "rejected" the move and said it will exercise "all possible options" to counter the steps.
Pakistan on Wednesday decided to downgrade bilateral ties with India and suspend all bilateral trade activities with the neighbouring country in the aftermath of the scrapping of special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
On its part, New Delhi asked Islamabad to review its decision so that normal channels for diplomatic communications are preserved while strictly maintaining that its steps in Jammu and Kashmir are an "entirely internal affair".
The international community has urged both countries to exercise restraint and ensure that peace and stability prevail across the Line of Control (LoC). (ANI)

