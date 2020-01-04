Pak unlikely to allow Sikhs to take out 'Nagar Kirtan' from Nankana Sahib Gurdwara today: Report

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jan 4 (ANI): Pakistan is unlikely to allow Sikhs to take out 'Nagar Kirtan' from the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara on Saturday amid brewing tensions in the area in the aftermath of the incident of vandalism at the shrine, Pakistani media reported.

An angry group of local residents pelted stones at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan on Friday evening. The group was led by the family of a boy who had allegedly abducted a Sikh girl, Jagjit Kaur, from her home in August last year.

The Gurdwara was built at the place where Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev was born.

India has strongly condemned Friday's incident and called upon Pakistan to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and welfare of the members of the Sikh community. (ANI)

