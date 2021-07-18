Pak working hard to painting, decorating fictional image for Taliban, says Afghan Vice President

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 18 (ANI): Comparing Taliban to Islamic State Khorasan and Al-Qaeda, Afghan first Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Sunday said that the diplomatic community of Pakistan is working hard to painting and decorating a fictional image for the Taliban.

"Pakistan's diplomatic community is working hard painting and decorating a fictional image for Talibs. On the ground however Talibs 2.0 is nothing but an Afghanistan replica of IS-K and Al-Qadea, providing bases to foreign "good and bad terrorists" The "good" LeT is their buddies in allegiance," Saleh said in a tweet.

Earlier, Saleh said has offered to provide evidence to prove that Pakistan is giving air support to the Taliban and threatened to hit back if Afghan forces try to retake the Spin Boldak border area.



Hours after issuing a shocking statement claiming Pakistan is providing support to the Taliban, Saleh said Afghan aircraft have been warned by Pakistan to back off or face air to air missiles.

"If anyone doubts my tweet on Pak Air Force and Pak Army warning to the Afghanistan side not to retake Spin Boldak, I am ready to share evidence through DM. Afghan aircraft as far as 10 kilometres from Spin Boldak are warned to back off or face air to air missiles. Afghanistan is too big to be swallowed," he tweeted.

Pakistan has denied these claims despite overwhelming evidence to prove otherwise.

Additionally, Pakistan ministers and officials, then and now, issue statements proving that Pakistan host and support the Taliban.

Recently, Pakistan interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said families of Afghanistan's Taliban live in his country, including in the capital city of Islamabad, and sometimes the members of the insurgent outfit are treated in local hospitals. (ANI)

