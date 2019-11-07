MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar speaking to media in New Delhi on Thursday
MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar speaking to media in New Delhi on Thursday

Pak yet to confirm list of inaugural jatha to Kartarpur

ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 16:19 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): India presume that the list of the inaugural jatha visiting Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib on November 9 stands confirmed by Pakistan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday, adding that it has accordingly advised the pilgrims to prepare for the journey.
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar noted that Pakistan was supposed to confirm the final list of inaugural jatha four days prior to the visit.
"We are very close now, so we presume that all the names which we have shared with the Pakistani side, stand confirmed," Kumar said in a press briefing here.
"We have accordingly advised all the people who are part of the inaugural jatha to prepare for the journey," he added.
Speaking on the conflicting reports coming from Pakistan regarding the documents required to undertake the visit, Kumar said that pilgrims must go by the requirements contained in the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two countries until it is revised.
"As of now, we are aware there is a bilateral document which has been signed between India and Pakistan which very clearly specifies the documents which are required to undertake the visit. Any amendment to the existing MoU cannot be done unilaterally," Kumar said,
So, for the time being, we are going by the MoUs as stipulated in the existing MoUs. those undertaking the journey on the 9th or later have to go by what is contained in the MoUs which has been signed till the time the MoUs get revised or amended to include other amendments which have been proposed by the Pakistani side," he added.
India has given the list of dignitaries who will be crossing over to Kartarpur to visit Gurudwara. The 'Jatha' includes former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, former chief minister Sukhbir Badal, Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Harsimrat Kaur Badal, and more than 150 Members of Parliament and prominent Indians.
No confirmation of the approved list has come from Pakistan yet. Islamabad has also not allowed Indian advance security and protocol team to visit the site as this is a normal practice and well-known procedure before VVIP visits.
Pakistan has also not shared minute details of the program and is not following the Kartarpur agreement spirit.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, without mutually consulting India, recently tweeted that pilgrims don't require a passport. This has created confusion and clarification has been sought which has not come till date. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 15:54 IST

Iran resumes uranium enrichment at Fordow nuclear facility

Tehran [Iran], Nov 7 (ANI): Iran resumed uranium enrichment at its Fordow nuclear facility in Qom province a day after President Hassan Rouhani announced more steps to roll back the country's nuclear commitment.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 15:19 IST

President Ghani finalizes participant list for intra-Afghan...

Kabul [Afghanistan], Nov 7 (ANI): The Afghan government on Thursday has finalized the list of participants attending the meeting on the Afghan peace process in China.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 15:09 IST

Trump pushes Seoul to pay $4.7 bn for US forces stationed in South Korea

Seoul [South Korea], Nov 7 (ANI): The Trump administration has demanded Seoul to pay USD 4.7 billion to cover the cost of US servicemen stationed in South Korea and maintain armaments in the region, the state media reported on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 15:08 IST

Melbourne: India calls for united global effort to fight terrorism

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 7 (ANI): Branding terrorism as the biggest threat to peace, security and development in the region, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Thursday called for a global concerted effort to fight against the global menace.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 14:13 IST

FATF to criminalise financing 'terror travels'

Paris [France], Nov 7 (ANI): The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Wednesday has urged all member states to criminalise financing of terror-related travels.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 13:22 IST

US President Trump impeachment hearings to go public next week

Washington DC [USA] Nov 7 (ANI): US House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff on Wednesday announced that public hearings in the impeachment inquiry of the US President Donald Trump will begin next week.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 13:20 IST

Ex-Pak PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi undergoes surgery

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 7 (ANI): Former Pakistan prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi underwent a surgery at a private hospital on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 12:58 IST

Autopsy report shows Pak Hindu girl Nimrita Kumari was raped...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 7 (ANI): Nimrita Kumari, the final-year student of Bibi Asifa Dental College in Larkana district of Sindh who was found dead by her friends in her hostel room, was sexually abused before being murdered, her postmortem revealed.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 12:35 IST

Former Twitter employees accused of spying for Saudi Arabia

Washington DC [USA] Nov 7 (ANI): United States Federal Department on Wednesday accused two former Twitter employees of spying for Saudi Arabia.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 12:28 IST

Pak Army chief says passport 'must' for Indian pilgrims in major...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 7 (ANI): Just days before the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor, Pakistan's Army spokesman Major Gen Asif Ghafoor in a major U-turn announced that Indian Sikh pilgrims would require a passport.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 12:03 IST

Sangma invites Bangla business communities to explore...

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Nov 7 (ANI): Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has invited business communities of Bangladesh to visit the northeastern states of India and explore its huge economic potential.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 11:39 IST

PNB scam: Will commit suicide if extradited to India, says Nirav Modi

London [UK], Nov 7 (ANI): A UK court has rejected fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's bail plea on fresh grounds that he is suffering from depression in connection with Rs 13,500-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case.

Read More
iocl