Pakistan: 12-year-old boy killed amid clashes during Punjab bypolls

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 18 (ANI): A 12-year-old boy was killed in a clash in Pakistan's Sheikhupura city while the voting process for the Punjab by-elections was underway.

Even though the voting process largely remained peaceful in 14 districts of Punjab, a 12-year-old boy, who is said to be a Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) supporter, was killed during the clash on Sunday evening, the Dawn newspaper reported.



Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill was arrested from Muzaffargarh on Sunday for allegedly carrying and displaying weapons on his visit to polling stations during the Punjab by-elections.

The former federal minister was arrested as he was caught brandishing weapons on his visit to polling stations PP-272 and PP-73.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had won the by-elections on Punjab Assembly seats which were held on Sunday. (ANI)

