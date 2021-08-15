Pakistan: 13 killed, several injured in Karachi grenade attack

Karachi [Pakistan], August 15 (ANI): A total of 13 people were killed and several others got suffered injuries in a grenade attack in Karachi, Pakistan on Saturday.

The attack took place near Baldia Town's Mawach Goth area at around 9:30 pm, Geo News reported. Using the remnants found from the site of the explosion, local police established that a grenade was used in the attack.

"We cannot concretely say who was behind the attack. It may be a family dispute, which we are trying to ascertain, or it may be an act of terrorism. But unless we have solid evidence, we cannot provide a final verdict on this. It will be premature to say anything at this stage," said Imran Yaqoob, Additional Inspector General of Police.



A senior official of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Raja Umer Khattab, said that initial investigations showed that it was a grenade attack. He said that the grenade exploded before it could hit the floor of the vehicle, Dawn reported.

He said that initial investigations revealed that the attackers were on a motorcycle.

Additional police surgeon Dr Qarar Abbasi said that 10 bodies had been brought to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital. Six women and four children were among the victims. Abbasi said that 10 others, who were injured in the incident, had been brought to the hospital for treatment.

Murad Ali Shah, the Chief Minister of Sindh has directed police and district administration to transport injured people to nearby hospitals. He also expressed deep sorrow over the incident. (ANI)

