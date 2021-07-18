Pakistan: 15 Chinese officials join Dasu bus blast probe

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], July 18 (ANI): A 15-member team of Chinese officials has joined the investigation led by Pakistan authorities into the bus explosion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said the team, which arrived here on Friday, visited the incident site with security agency officials.



On Wednesday, a passenger bus exploded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Upper Kohistan district, killing 13 people, including nine Chinese engineers. The explosion took place when the bus was on its way to Dasu.

Rashid said that the Chinese government had also been taken on board and was being informed about updates as they were received.



"We completely reassure the Chinese government that these culprits, hidden hands and enemies of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and China-Pakistan friendship will never be forgiven at any cost."

China asked Pakistan to bring to justice perpetrators of the "terrorist attack" in the neighbouring country.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang raised the issue with Prime Minister Imran Khan during a phone call, where he stressed the need for Pakistan to "use all necessary measures" to probe the incident and hold the culprits accountable.

The Chinese company, which is constructing the Dasu dam, on Saturday, said it decided to suspend the work after a blast in the northern province that killed several engineers. (ANI)





