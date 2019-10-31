Pakistan: 16 killed, 13 injured as fire engulfs express train in Liaqatpur

Liaqatpur [Pakistan], Oct 31 (ANI): At least 16 people were killed and 13 others suffered injuries as fire engulfed an express train in Liaqatpur near Rahim Yar Khan on Thursday morning, Pakistani media reported.

The incident took place in the wee hours when the three coaches of in Karachi-Rawalpindi Tezgam express train caught fire. The train was en route for Lahore from Karachi.

The injured are being shifted to nearby hospitals. Rescue operations are underway. (ANI)

