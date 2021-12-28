Pakistan: 2 killed, 15 injured in bus collision

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 28 (ANI): At least two people were killed and 15 others injured on Tuesday after two passenger buses coming from opposite directions collided in Pakistan's Sindh province.

The accident occurred in the early morning in the Manjhand area in Jamshoro district of the southern province, citing local media, Xinhua reported.

The victims were shifted to local hospitals, police told local media.

Reports said one of the buses was heading from the country's southern port city of Karachi towards eastern Punjab province. The other one was going from Larkana district of Sindh to Karachi, reported Xinhua.



Recently, a large part of Pakistan, especially the open areas, are having dense fog, causing an increase in road accidents.

Meanwhile, poorly maintained vehicles, dilapidated roads and negligence of road safety measures are other major causes of road accidents in Pakistan, reported Xinhua.

Moreover, Pakistan's Punjab province witnessed over 1,000 road accidents on Monday in which at least 11 people lost their lives and 1,016 got injuries.

The News International reported that out of the injured people, 576 people were seriously injured who were later shifted to different hospitals.

According to the publication, the analysis showed that 425 drivers, 46 underage drivers, 136 pedestrians, and 466 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents. (ANI)

