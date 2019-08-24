Pakistan: 2 killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in gun attack

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], Aug 24 (ANI): Two people were killed after a police checkpoint was attacked by unidentified assailants in Pakistan's Dera Ismail Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province on Saturday.

Atleast eight assailants attacked police personnel in the Durban area of the district, reported Express Tribune.

Among the two killed, one has been identified as the private security guard. No security personnel was injured in the incident.

However, the attackers were managed to escape the spot.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

