Pakistan: 2 killed in roof collapse as heavy rain lashes Punjab

Lahore [Pakistan], July 21 (ANI): At least two people were killed due to roof collapse on Tuesday after heavy rain lashed different cities of Punjab, disrupting life.

As per Geo News, the cause of death of both persons was roof collapse. In Lahore, one person was killed and ten others were injured when the roofs of their houses collapsed, while in Raiwind, a 30-year-old man was killed as his home collapsed due to heavy rain.

Ten people were injured in similar incidents in the China Scheme and Mohalnawal areas.



The streets have been severely inundated. Low-lying areas in Faisalabad and Mianwali lay flooded, with water flowing into houses. The railway track in Mianwali is feared damaged by the urban flooding.

Heavy rains were also reported in Gujranwala, Jhang and Murree. Lahore airport and Chohang police stations flooded, reported Geo News.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecasted more rains to continue over the next few days, reported Geo News. (ANI)

