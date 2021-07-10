Pakistan: 2 NADRA officers, agent held for issuing CNICs to terrorists

Karachi [Pakistan], July 10 (ANI): Two National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) assistant directors, and an agent on Thursday were held for 'issuing computerised national identity cards (CNICs) to terrorists'.



As per the Director of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Sindh, Amir Farooqi, they were arrested over charges of preparing CNICs for terrorists and others in return for illegal gains, reported Dawn.

NADRA regulates government databases and statistically manages the sensitive registration database of all the national citizens of Pakistan.

The officials and the agent issued Pakistani national identity cards to terrorists associated with Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), reported Dawn. (ANI)

