Pakistan: 2 policemen killed after assailants open fire

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], Dec 18 (ANI): Two Pakistani policemen were killed after unidentified assailants opened fire at them in Lower Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The policemen were deployed on security detail for polio teams, Dawn reported.

Lower Dir Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Saeedur Rehman confirmed that the incident took place in Maidan area of the city. "The policemen were on their way to a basic health unit when they were targeted," he added.

No officials from the polio vaccination team were hurt as they were at a distance from the firing, Rehman said. (ANI)

