Pakistan: 2 terrorists killed in clash with police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 8 (ANI): Two terrorists were killed in a shootout with police in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Xinhua reported citing officials from the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of police as saying on Saturday.



Bannu District Police Officer Imran Shahid told Xinhua that the incident happened in the district of the province when the personnel of the CTD conducted an operation on an intelligence tip-off during the early hours of Saturday.

During the operation, the terrorists opened fire on the CTD personnel, who returned with a strong retaliation, killing two terrorists on the spot, said police.

Police also recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the killed terrorists' hideout, as per Xinhua. (ANI)

