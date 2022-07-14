Pakistan: 2 tourists kidnapped from Balochistan's famous tourist point of Ziarat

Quetta [Pakistan], July 14 (ANI): Two tourists, including a government officer, were kidnapped from Balochistan's famous tourist spot of Ziarat.

As per levies sources, armed men picked up the two tourists from the Warchom area on Wednesday, reported The Express Tribune.

The armed men, however, left their family members. The kidnapped tourists were from Karachi and were visiting the town on the eve of Eid ul-Adha.



The incident prompted the local tribesmen to block roads in protest against the kidnappings.

They blocked the Quetta-Ziarat road to mount pressure on the authorities to recover the tourists and bring an end to such incidents.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Quddus Bizenjo took note of the incident and directed the police and administration to ensure the safe recovery of the tourists.

The chief minister also directed the administration to submit a detailed report in this regard. (ANI)

