Pakistan: 20 killed as rains lash Sindh

Sindh [Pakistan], July 31 (ANI): At least 20 people lost their lives as parts of Sindh, including Karachi, experienced continuous rains since earlier this week.

Excessive rain caused an overflow of the Lath Dam, according to Geo News. This led to a massive power outage in Karachi on Tuesday evening after water entered a grid station which is owned by local power utility 'K-Electric' (KE). Power was completely restored in all regions reeling under the outage on Wednesday evening.

"As a result of the untiring efforts of KE teams and the Pakistan Army and Rangers over several hours, the threat of the grid coming underwater has been averted," KE tweeted.

"The KDA grid has now also been fully re-energized and power supply to affected areas has been normalized. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused," they added.

Most of the victims lost their lives after being electrocuted, according to Dawn.

The power outage directly affected the water supply, leading to the shutdown of a key North-East Karachi (NEK) pumping station on Tuesday evening, according to a spokesperson for the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB). The water supply to large parts of the Sindh capital has been disrupted. (ANI)

