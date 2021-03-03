Pakistan: 3 health workers in Lahore diagnosed with COVID-19 after vaccination

Lahore [Pakistan], March 3 (ANI): Three health workers at Lahore's Mayo Hospital have been diagnosed with COVID-19 despite being vaccinated against the virus, reported Geo News on Wednesday.

Sources in the hospital said a doctor, head nurse and ward in-charge have recently been diagnosed with coronavirus, although they got vaccinated earlier.

The doctor was vaccinated on February 23 but started showing COVID-19 symptoms five days later. The head nurse and ward in-charge were vaccinated at the inauguration of the coronavirus vaccine and showed virus symptoms after 15 days.



According to Geo News, 1,100 heath workers as of yet have been vaccinated against the coronavirus at Mayo Hospital.

Pakistan Medical Association Lahore President Dr Ashraf Nizami, however, said that no vaccine guarantees 100 per cent results. Everybody should abide by the health protocols to mark themselves safe, he said.

Yesterday, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday announced that China would be sending 500,000 additional doses of the coronavirus vaccine for Pakistan's frontline workers and senior citizens.

China had already gifted 500,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine -- prepared by China National Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (Sinopharm) -- to Pakistan, he said. (ANI)

