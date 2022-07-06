Pakistan: 3 missing students aged 12-14 yrs remains untraced in Taxila

Taxila [Pakistan], July 6 (ANI): Three missing students aged between 12 and 14 years who went missing three weeks ago remains untraced in Taxila.

The police have failed to get a clue about them who went missing from a seminary in Wah Model Town, reported Dawn.

The administrator identified the missing students as Mohammad Abdullah, Mohsin and Mohammad Nassar.

Bilal Khan, the seminary administrator, at an open forum held at Wah Saddar police station informed the SSP operations about the mysterious disappearance of the students.

Subsequently, the SSP ordered the police to lodge the first investigation report (FIR). When contacted, an official at the Wah Saddar police station said teams were searching for the students, reported Dawn.



He said pictures of the missing boys had been circulated to all police stations as well as seminaries.

Taxila city of Pakistan's Rawalpindi district has become a hotbed of criminal activities. Moreover, its residents, time and again had staged protests against the rising crime in Taxila.

They had also protested against the police's failure to provide protection to the people.

They said that robberies and the use of weapons had become routine.

They said police inaction had encouraged criminals to commit crimes in broad daylight in Taxila.

Meanwhile, the representatives of local traders said they had repeatedly informed the police about the rising incidents of robberies, but no action had been taken. (ANI)

