Abbottabad [Pakistan], Aug 4 (ANI): At least three people were killed in landslides triggered by heavy rainfall here.
Two different incidents of landslides occurred in the district, Radio Pakistan reported.
According to local police, heavy rains caused a portion of the mountain slides to fall on houses, leading to the casualties. (ANI)
Pakistan: 3 people killed in landslides in Abbottabad
ANI | Updated: Aug 04, 2019 17:12 IST
Abbottabad [Pakistan], Aug 4 (ANI): At least three people were killed in landslides triggered by heavy rainfall here.