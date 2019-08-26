Out of five new cases, three are from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and two are from Sindh.
Out of five new cases, three are from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and two are from Sindh.

Pakistan: 5 children tested positive for polio, total 58 affected this year

ANI | Updated: Aug 26, 2019 11:25 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 26 (ANI): At least five more children were tested positive for poliovirus in Pakistan on Sunday.
With this, the number of polio cases in the country has climbed to 58 this year, reported Dawn.
Out of the five new cases, three are from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and two are from Sindh.
Prime Minister's Focal Person on Polio Eradication, Babar Bin Atta, has confirmed that five more children were infected with the virus of polio.
"Three girls were paralysed in KP. All the three had not received a single dose of polio vaccine during routine immunisation," the official said.
There is an increase in the polio cases in Pakistan this year as compared to the figures in 2018 and 2017. While 58 cases have been confirmed in the South Asian country until now, only 12 and eight cases were confirmed in 2018 and 2017, respectively.
Of the newly confirmed victims, the youngest is merely 22-month-old.
While polio is highly infectious, it is easily preventable by the polio vaccine.
Polio cases are presently reported from two countries, Pakistan and Afghanistan. Due to this, nationals of either of the countries undertaking travel abroad are recommended to be vaccinated at the start of their journey by the Independent Monitoring Board (IMB), the Pakistani daily added. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 10:51 IST

7 killed, 11 Injured in bus accident in China

Beijing [China], Aug 26 (Sputnik/ANI): At least seven people were killed and 11 were injured in a bus accident on a highway in southern China's Guangdong province.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 10:13 IST

Trying to defend Senate Chairman Sanjrani, Qureshi ends up...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 26 (ANI): Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday tried to defend Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani cancellation of his pre-scheduled visit to the UAE after the gulf nation honoured Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the highest civilian award, but ended up ma

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 09:09 IST

Trump terms S Korea-US joint military exercise 'unnecessary'

Biarritz [France], Aug 26 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Sunday dubbed recently concluded South Korea-US joint military exercise as "unnecessary" and a "total waste of money".

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 09:09 IST

Israel carries out 3 airstrikes targetting Lebanese-Syria border

Beirut [Israel], Aug 26 (ANI): Israel carried out at least three airstrikes targeting the Lebanese-Syria border area on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 06:26 IST

G7 summit: 19 people detained for protests near Biarritz

Biarritz [France], Aug 26 (ANI): The authorities detained at least 19 people in connection with protests here near the host city of the G7 summit, as per local media reports.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 05:36 IST

Three days of mourning declared after 7 die in mid-air collision...

Mallorca [Spain], Aug 26 (ANI): Three days of official mourning has been declared after seven people, including two children, lost their lives after a helicopter and a small plane collided over Spain's Mallorca on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 05:16 IST

Joe Walsh to give Trump competition for 2020 Presidential elections

Washington [USA], Aug 26 (ANI): Former US Representative Joe Walsh launched his bid for the 2020 Presidential elections on Sunday, directly challenging incumbent US President Donald Trump for the Republican Party's nomination for the impending polls.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 04:47 IST

Israel intercepts 2 rockets fired from Gaza

Jerusalem [Israel], Aug 26 (ANI): The Israel Defence Forces on Sunday night claimed that three rockets were fired from Gaza to Israel.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 04:05 IST

Afghanistan: 3 injured in explosion outside Pak consulate in Jalalabad

Jalalabad [Afghanistan], Aug 26 (ANI): At least three individuals, including one policeman, were injured after an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded outside the holding area of Pakistan's Consulate General here on Sunday night.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 03:25 IST

Over 63,000 cases of dengue reported in Bangladesh, 169 people dead

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Aug 26 (ANI): At least 63,514 cases of dengue have been reported in Bangladesh, with 169 people having lost their lives to the fever as per the country's Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 02:32 IST

Sudan: Atleast 62 people dead, 98 wounded due to heavy rainfall

Khartoum [Sudan], Aug 26 (ANI): At least 62 people have died while 98 others were wounded after heavy rainfalls and floods devastated Sudan, the country's health ministry stated on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 02:29 IST

United Airlines to suspend daily flight from Chicago to Hong Kong

Chicago [USA], Aug 26 (ANI): US-headquartered United Airlines is suspending its daily flight service from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport to Hong Kong from next month.

Read More
iocl