Pakistan: 5 fishermen drown after boat capsize off Karachi coast

Karachi [Pakistan], June 26 (ANI): Five fishermen drowned after a fishing boat sailing off the Karachi coast capsized on Saturday.

The rescue officials said that four out of five fishermen who drowned when the boat capsized have been rescued by nearby fishermen sailing on their boats, reported ARY News reported.

However, the rescue for the fifth is underway. (ANI)