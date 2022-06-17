Pakistan: 5 killed, 4 injured after heavy rain lashes Lahore

Lahore [Pakistan], June 17 (ANI): At least five members of a family were killed and four others injured in an accident after a wind storm and heavy rains lashed the Lahore province of Pakistan.

The accident took place after a wall of the house in the Awan Market, Bank Stop area collapsed. A 14-year-old boy is the only survivor from the family while five members including three children lost their lives in the accident, the Dawn reported.

Two other persons were injured in another roof collapse in the PU Housing Society Phase 2 of Lahore, while another person was injured in a similar accident in the Thokar Niaz Baig area of the province, the Dawn reported.



Several parts of Lahore including Davis Road, Egerton Road and Garhi Shahu were affected due to the heavy rains.

Meanwhile, flight operations at Lahore airport were briefly suspended. A flight, originating from Sharjah, was diverted to Multan. Air Blue flight, PA413, reached Lahore from Sharjah. However, Air Traffic Control did not allow the captain to land at Lahore airport due to a massive wind storm, ARY News reported citing sources.

The rain also affected the power transmission system. Several feeders of the Lahore Electricity Supply Corporation (Lesco) tripped having reported the power outage in several areas.

The electricity supply in Mustafa Town and Education Town was halted for four hours, ARY News reported. (ANI)

