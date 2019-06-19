Pakistan: 5 killed in armed clash at hospital in Nankana Sahib district

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 18 (ANI): Five people were killed and seven others sustained injuries in an armed clash between two rival groups inside a hospital in the Nankana Sahib district of Punjab province on Monday night.

Xinhua news agency reported that the incident took place at the emergency ward of the District Headquarters Hospital. The dispute between the two groups had ensued at a wedding ceremony in the district earlier on Monday, following which they had reached the hospital to get medical treatment.

The injured have been shifted to hospitals in Lahore and Faisalabad for further treatment. One of them is in critical condition, reported Dunya News.

The deceased have been identified as Chaudhry Tanveer, Abdul Wahid, Abdul Qadir and Muhammad Yousuf. The injured included Faisal Jatt, Usama Javed, Abid, Nadeem and Nasir Ahmed.

Police have initiated an investigation into the matter. (ANI)

