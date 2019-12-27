Pakistan: 5 terrorists arrested in Gujranwala

Gujranwala [Pakistan], Dec 27 (ANI): At least five terrorists of a banned organisation was arrested in a joint operation of Pakistan's counter-terrorism Department and intelligence agencies in Gujranwala city of Pakistan's Punjab on Friday.

The terrorists had a link with a terrorist organisation in Afghanistan, Radio Pakistan reported. The news organisation did not reveal the name of the terrorist organisation.

Computers, printing press, suicide jackets and explosive material were recovered from their possession. (ANI)

