Pakistan: 6 killed, 18 injured after roof collapses due to heavy rains

Sahiwal [Pakistan], July 29 (ANI): At least six persons including five women were killed after a roof collapsed in Sahiwal during heavy rainfall, local media reported on Thursday adding that another 18 persons sustained injuries in the horrific incident.

The incident took place in the 102-9L village of Punjab's Sahiwal, ARY News reported.

The teams of the police force and rescue institutions rushed to the site and started operations to rescue the people.

During the rescue operation, officials faced extreme difficulties due to heavy rain and darkness. The wounded persons including women and children were shifted to a teaching hospital for medical assistance, ARY News reported.

In a similar incident in Sindh's Khairpur district, the tragedy befell a family as the roof collapsed during heavy rain, leaving a man and his two minor sons dead while his wife and two daughters suffered critical injuries.

Earlier in the month, two children lost their lives in a wall collapse incident in the city's Shah Faisal Colony, as parts of Karachi received light to heavy rain.

Meanwhile, four people were injured after a signboard fell down due to strong winds in Azizabad's Gulshan Shamim area.



Since the onset of the monsoon in Pakistan, rain-related incidents have wreaked havoc in several parts of the country. Heavy rains have inundated cities and prompted flash floods across the country.

Hour-long power outages and inundation of residential areas due to incessant rain and subsequent accumulation of water protests against administration officials also erupted in several areas of Sindh which added to the plight of the people.

Punjab has received 150 per cent more rain so far as compared to the last monsoon, according to Provincial Disaster Management Authority Director General Faisal Farid.

Heavy rains caused flooding in Mirpurkhas, Larkana, Dadu, Qambar-Shahdadkot and other adjoining towns.

In other parts of Punjab, at least 22 villages of Rajanpur and 13 in Mianwali districts were flooded due to rain in the mountainous areas of Sulaiman Range, the PDMA added.

Moreover, in the coastal talukas of Ghorabari and Mirpur Sakro, hundreds of acres of agricultural land were submerged after a riverine stream started overflowing due to rain.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasted more rains in the coming days, saying the monsoon spell would remain active during the ongoing week.

The weather office has advised all concerned authorities to remain alert as heavy rainfall may generate urban flooding and waterlogging in several cities across the country, and may trigger landslides in northern areas of Pakistan. (ANI)

