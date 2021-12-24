Pakistan: 6 people killed in road mishaps in last 24 hours

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 24 (ANI): At least six people were killed in three separate road accidents in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, media reported on Friday.



Two people were killed after a car overran them in the Kamoke area of Pakistan's eastern Gujranwala district, Xinhua news agency citing rescue officials reported.





In a separate incident, a car was overturned due to overspeeding in the Kamoke area, resulting in the killing of a husband and wife, according to the media outlet.



As per rescue workers, all the victims were shifted to a local hospital, Xinhua reported.



Moreover, two people were killed in another accident due to overspeeding on a national highway near the Wadh area of the country's southwestern Balochistan province, Xinhua reported citing police. (ANI)

