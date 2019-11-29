Pakistan: 7 injured in Lahore cylinder blast

Lahore [Pakistan], Nov 29 (ANI): Seven people were injured following an alleged cylinder blast in a rickshaw near the Al Qadsia Masjid in the Chauburgi area of Lahore on Friday.

According to Dunya News, the victims have been shifted to the nearby hospital for medical assistance.

Meanwhile, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials said that ball bearings have been recovered from the explosion site and Rangers personnel have been deployed for investigation



While taking notice of the incident, Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar asked for a report from Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) and directed that the best medical treatment should be provided to the affected people. (ANI)

