Pakistan: 8 killed, 4 injured in separate shooting incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Karachi

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 27 (ANI): At least eight people were killed while four others were injured in two separate shooting incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Karachi on Monday, according to local media.

Five people were killed and two others injured in a clash between two groups in Pakistan's north-western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, reported Xinhua.

The two groups shot indiscriminately at each other in the Bannu district of the province, causing four deaths from one group and one death from the other, police told local media.



In Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi, at least three people were killed and two others seriously injured in a firing incident, reported Xinhua.

Unknown men opened fire near a restaurant in the Banaras area of the city. The victims were taken to a local hospital where the injured are being treated, rescue workers said.

The police have started investigating the shootings. (ANI)

