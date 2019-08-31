Pakistan: Abducted Sikh girl returns to her parents, says police; 8 arrested

Nankana Sahib [Pakistan], Aug 31 (ANI): A Sikh girl who was allegedly abducted and forcibly converted to Islam in Pakistan has returned home to her parents, Nankana Sahib police said on Saturday.

Police have arrested eight persons in connection with the incident.

The girl, identified as 19-year old Jagjit Kaur, was allegedly abducted and forced to marry a Muslim man in Pakistan. The incident came to light on Thursday after a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA, Manjinder Singh Sirsa shared a video of the girl's family alleging that the girl was abducted and forcefully converted.

The incident had drawn the attention of Sikhs worldwide and sparked anger in the community. The girl's father, identified as Bhagwan Singh, is a 'granthi' (priest) at Gurudwara Tambu Sahib.

The matter had raised a furore in India, with several political leaders across parties asking for action to be taken against the perpetrators. (ANI)