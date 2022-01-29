Pakistan: Active COVID-19 cases jump 100,000 for first time since July 2020

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 29 (ANI): Pakistan's active COVID-19 cases crossed the 100,000 mark for the first time since July 2020, when the country recorded 7,963 new cases, local news reported citing National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) data on Saturday.

According to NCOC, as many as 7,963 new infections were recorded in the last 24 hours after 70,389 tests were taken. The active case count stood at 104,095, The News International reported.



Meanwhile, the country recorded a positivity rate of 11.31 per cent. This is the third consecutive day of Pakistan recording a positivity ratio above 11 per cent.

Meanwhile, 27 deaths due to COVID-19 pushed the death toll to 29,219, the NCOC's data showed.

With the detection of new cases, the total number of positive cases has jumped to 1.41 million, the official stats showed. (ANI)

