Pakistan: Activists protest against irregularities in free flour distribution

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 10 (ANI): Political and social activists staged a protest outside the Bajaur Press Club against the alleged corruption in the government's free flour distribution in the tribal district, reported Dawn.

The protest was led by JUI-F leader and Khar Tehsil council chairman Haji Said Badshah, PPP leader Aurangzeb Khan, while JI leaders Farmanullah, Liaqat Khan, ANP provincial joint secretary Shah Naseer Khan, trader leaders Haji Shah Wali Khan, Haji Khan Bahadar, and Khar neighbourhood council chairman Anwar Hussain were among those in attendance.

While talking to the media, the organisers of the camp said that several hundred people, who were deprived of free flour from across the district had come up with evidence regarding corruption in flour distribution. They levelled allegations against leaders for charging the poor people at the distribution points for free labour, reported Dawn.

They alleged that dealers, the management of the local flour mills, and officials of the local food department were all implicated in the corrupt activities.

They requested an investigation from the provincial government, the secretary of the food department, and the deputy commissioner for Bajaur.



The Circuit House would host the open court per the orders of deputy commissioner Mansoor Arshad.

The administration has invited the populace to attend the meeting to express their grievances against the relevant dealers, especially those who have reservations about the distribution process, as per a report published in Dawn.

The representatives of the food department and the district administration would also take part in the open discussion.

The Charsadda district administration also has cancelled the wheat flour quota of 35 dealers and has held four others for favouritism in the free distribution of flour.

Adnan Farid Afridi, Deputy Commissioner said distribution of free flour to the beneficiaries was going on smoothly, adding a total of 3,17,000 beneficiaries were given 9,15,513 bags of flour. He added that the remaining families will get the flour soon, reported Dawn. (ANI)

