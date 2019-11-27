Pakistan additional attorney general resigns over Musharraf treason case

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 26 (ANI): Mehmood Khokhar, on Tuesday resigned from the post of Pakistan's Additional Attorney General, saying his conscience does not allow him to pursue the high treason case against former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

The announcement of his decision to step down came after Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government moved to Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking an adjournment of verdict announcement in the case, Geo News reported.

Khokhar had met Prime Minister Imran Khan prior to his resignation. The two discussed the Musharraf case.

A special court on November 19 concluded the trial proceedings in the high treason case against Musharraf for declaring a state emergency on November 3, 2007.

It also ruled out that the verdict would be announced on November 28 (Thursday) on the basis of the available record, dawn reported.

On Saturday, Musharraf approached the Lahore High Court against the verdict announcement.

Musharraf has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court against the special court for reserving judgment in the treason case, Dawn reported.

He was indicted on March 31, 2014, and the prosecution had tabled the entire evidence before the special court in September the same year. However, due to litigation at appellate forums, the trial of the former president lingered on and he left Pakistan in March 2016 "to seek medical treatment."

The retired general was that year declared an absconder as he failed to appear before the court despite repeated summons and the court directive issued to the FIA to arrest him. (ANI)

