Pakistan: Adiala Jail fails to provide facilities to prisoners due to shortage of funds

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 25 (ANI): The management of Adiala jail has failed to give maximum facilities to inmates. Shortage of funds has caused hindrances in the completion of new barracks as water, electricity, gas and sanitation issues have affected the capital, Dawn reported.

The issue was highlighted during a briefing given to Divisional Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha during his visit to Adiala Jail on Friday morning. The divisional commissioner visited the jail to inspect the condition of the prison and its inmates. He visited juvenile and women's barracks and asked them about facilities being provided to them by the jail administration, Dawn reported.

During his visit, Chatha inspected the jail hospital and expressed satisfaction with the healthcare facilities being provided to inmates. Senior Superintendent of Jail Asad Javed Warraich briefed the commissioner, informing him about issues being faced by prisoners.



Chatha was informed that eight new barracks are being built in the jail and the construction of four barracks will be completed by end of June. Furthermore, he was told that the work has slowed down due to a shortage of funds. The officials said that there were water and natural gas problems in the jail and it made life difficult for inmates, the news report stated.

Chatha was informed that there are three ambulances in the jail to take prisoners to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital in case of emergency. Further, as per the news report, a legal department has been created in the prison to give free legal assistance to inmates. He was also told that inmates had been provided free education facilities.

The divisional commissioner ordered civic bodies and provincial departments to solve water, sanitation and gas problems in the prison with immediate effect. Chatha said that it was the duty of departments to solve the problems of people in prison, as per the Dawn report.

Chatha said the government wanted to give better facilities to prisoners and would give education and vocational training to them so that they become useful citizens of society. He said that new vocational training will allow prisoners to do their work and make a living after completing their sentences. (ANI)

